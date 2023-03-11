Kelleher appointed to Sub-Committee on Public Health

Ireland South Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher is set to be appointed to a new sub-committee in the European Parliament that will focus on the area of public health.

The Committee, which received its official approval at a recent meeting of the full Parliament, will be a sub-committee of the Environment, Climate Action and Public Health (ENVI) committee of which Billy is already a sub-committee.

Speaking ahead of his formal appointment as a substitute member by the Renew Europe group, Kelleher said: “I’m delighted that my political group, Renew Europe, in the European Parliament has decided that I would be one of their representatives on this committee.

“Public health is an area where the European Union can do so much more for its citizens. For decades, Member State governments have jealously guarded its authority over all things health, but the Covid 19 pandemic has shown us all that co-ordinated action on health at a European level can make a decisive difference.

“I believe in the principle of a European Health Union, whereby Member States agree to work together better, and to allow, where appropriate, the European Union, as a whole, to take the lead on certain issues. For example, in the areas of newborn testing and medicines procurement, it makes sense for us to work together better.

“As the Fianna Fáil Health Spokesperson from 2011 to 2018, I am acutely aware of the challenges Member States can face in delivering high-quality, timely health services to its citizens.

“This new committee on Public Health can help shape the conversation at a European level while still respecting individual Member States’ rights to decide important, local health policy,” concluded Kelleher.