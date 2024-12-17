Kelly welcomes Clare Fine Gael councillors to Brussels

Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South and Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, warmly welcomed a delegation of Fine Gael Councillors and Local Electoral Area (LEA) candidates from all across Ireland South to Brussels recently for an informative and engaging visit to the EU institutions.

“It is always a privilege to welcome local representatives to Brussels,” Kelly said. “Our Councillors and LEA candidates play a vital role in their communities, and this trip is an excellent opportunity to showcase how the European Union directly impacts and benefits Ireland. It was fantastic to host Clare councillors and candidates in Brussels this week to learn more about how EU programmes and policies can impact and assist Irish citizens locally. Seeing the hard work that they put into their campaigns during the local elections makes me confident that they will use the insights they gained across the trip to benefit their constituents and the wider community.”

The delegation participated in discussions with EU officials, Commissioners, and MEPs on topics such as agriculture, fisheries, energy transition, and EU funding. “This is a chance to deepen their understanding of the EU’s structures and policies, and importantly, raise awareness of the opportunities and funding that are available from the EU in their constituencies/local areas” Kelly explained. “By connecting with key decision-makers, we can ensure that the priorities of Clare and Ireland South are front and centre.”

Highlighting the importance of collaboration between local and European representatives, Kelly added, “Fine Gael has a proud tradition of working at every level to deliver for Irish communities. It’s that experience that will help unlock opportunities for growth, innovation, and sustainability.

“It’s vital that we connect the work of the EU right down to the local level. There is little point having opportunities available if they are not utilised, Councillors play an incredibly important role, as they are the boots on the ground, and I am delighted we had such a productive session in Brussels”, MEP Kelly said.