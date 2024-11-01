MEP McNamara appointed to co-chair EU working group

Independent MEP for Ireland South, Michael McNamara, has been appointed to head the European Parliament’s Artificial Intelligence Working Group.

McNamara will be the group’s co-chair on behalf of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), alongside Italian MEP Brando Benifei. The group will oversee the Implementation and Enforcement of the AI Act, which came into effect in August of this year.

The AI Act, the first major piece of legislation passed anywhere in the world, regulates Artificial Intelligence systems according to the risk they pose to society, and will aim to ensure systems used throughout the EU are fairly regulated to ensure better conditions for the development and use of this innovative technology.

On his appointment, McNamara stated: “I am honoured to be appointed as co-chair by both the LIBE Committee and Renew Europe. AI has the potential to revolutionise industry and society, as well as the possibility to bring huge advancements to our healthcare systems and life sciences. However, it is vital that this technology is closely monitored and is not abused.”

The function of the Working Group is to oversee that the AI Act is being enforced throughout the EU, which McNamara is looking forward to being a part of.

McNamara added: “Our role within the European Parliament is to ensure that the Commission are doing what was envisaged when the Act was passed. The benefits of AI could see improvements to daily life, but it is crucial that we as a group monitor its use very closely, and I am looking forward to overseeing how AI is implemented across Europe.”