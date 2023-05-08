Flights diverting to Shannon as Dublin hit by thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain at Dublin Airport have resulted in a number of flights diverting to Shannon this evening.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for eleven counties including Dublin is currently in place.

Aircraft on approach to Dublin were placed in holding patterns away from the airport as the area was hit by bad weather. A number of aircraft opted to divert to alternative airports including Shannon.

As of 8.10pm, several flights remained in holding patterns over the Irish Sea while one Ryanair has been holding over Tipperary and Cork awaiting an update on the situation at Dublin.

It’s understood however the flights have begun to depart from Dublin again while aircraft holding are also being allowed to land again but delays are expected.

Most of the flights that have diverted to Shannon will return to Dublin this evening however the passengers from at least one flight have disembarked at Shannon.

The flights that have diverted to Shannon so far include:

Ryanair FR-7319 from Almeria

Ryanair FR-1453 from Brussels

Ryanair FR-1975 from Poznan

Ryanair FR-6394 from Barcelona

British Airways BA-824 from London

Air Baltic SK2565 from Stockholm

Ryanair FR-7379 from Marakesh