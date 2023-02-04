‘Flow’ – An exhibition by artist Julie O’Gorman

Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, Co. Clare

Until 3rd March, 2023

Clare Arts Office, in conjunction with Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, will present “Flow”, an exhibition by Kilkee artist Julie O’Gorman.

Julie is a self-taught artist who has always been greatly inspired by the ocean and wild west coast. She had an interest in art from a young age and has recently begun to explore this again using an array of mediums including acrylics, plaster, resin and even items beachcombed from Clare’s beautiful coastline.

“Flow” has a lot of significance for Julie, she takes her inspiration from everywhere, but this exhibition focuses primarily on the constant, ever-changing flow of life.

This free exhibition runs from 31st January to 3rd March, 2023, and everyone is welcome.