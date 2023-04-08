Up to €50,000 available to community and sports facilities

Schools, community and voluntary groups and local development companies interested in developing community and sports facilities in County Clare are being invited to apply for funding under the 2023 CLÁR Programme.

CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

Under Measure 1 of the 2023 CLÁR funding scheme, which is being operated by Clare County Council, grants of up to €50,000 will be provided to support the development of community and sports facilities, youth clubs, playgrounds, sensory gardens, walking tracks and more.

Funding is available for the enhancement of existing and/or the development of new, accessible community recreation facilities. Priority for 2023 will be given in respect of small scale renovation works to community buildings (for example floors, windows, doors, heating upgrades, kitchen upgrades) and in particular community centres that did not receive funding under the Community Centres Investment Fund. The maximum level of funding for any individual project is €50,000 and grant-funding is at a rate of 90% of total project costs.

For the first time under the CLÁR Programme, funding will be provided to carry out upgrades and improvements to spectator stands at local GAA and sports clubs.

Up to 15 project applications may be selected by the local authority for onward submission to the Department of Rural and Community Development for consideration. The types of projects that may be supported under Measure 1 include:

Small scale renovation works to community facilities

Multi-use gaming areas (MUGAs/astro-turf facilities)

Playgrounds/skateboard parks/pump tracks/cycling tracks

Walking/running/athletics tracks

Community gyms/community cinemas

Sensory gardens/community gardens/allotments

Outdoor bowling areas/outdoor toilet facilities/car parking

Improving access at sports grounds, for example development/upgrade of spectator stands at local sports grounds with a particular focus on improving access for people of all abilities and ages.

Funding of almost €8 million for community and sports facilities nationwide under the 2023 CLÁR Programme was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD last week (Wednesday, 29th March).

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, welcomed the announcement by Minister Humphreys, stating: “The funding being made available under the 2023 CLÁR Programme will benefit towns and villages in rural Clare by supporting the development of high-quality community and sports projects. The significant positive impact that recreation facilities can have in our rural communities is well recognised. I look forward to future progress on projects being funded under this initiative.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, welcomed the opening of the scheme for applications, saying: “I encourage groups in County Clare to look at the 2023 CLÁR Programme and, if eligible, to consider making an application for funding under the scheme. There are many different types of projects that may be supported and this is a great opportunity to apply for significant levels of funding.”

Minister Humphreys also announced specific measures to support Cancer Care Transport, Community First Responders as well as offshore island communities under the 2023 CLÁR Programme. The three measures being funded are:

Measure 1 (Operated by Clare County Council): Developing Community Facilities & Amenities

Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport

Measure 3: Our Islands.

The deadline for submission of applications under Measure 1 to Clare County Council for shortlisting and onward submission to the Department of Rural and Community Development is Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023.

The application form, guidelines and a map of eligible areas of Clare are available at: www.clarecoco.ie/services/community/grants/clar/