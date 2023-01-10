Gardaí issue warning after sheep attacked by dogs

An appeal has been made to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control as Gardaí have received reports of livestock being attacked by dogs.

At 3.30 pm last Sunday afternoon a farmer saw a large black dog attacking his sheep on his land at Magherabawn in Feakle. The attack resulted in one of the sheep receiving injuries to his rear legs.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “The owner of a dog is liable in damages for damage caused in an attack on any person by the dog and for injury done by it to any livestock.

If anyone has any information in relation to any of these incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious or has dash cam footage we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”