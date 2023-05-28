Gardaí seek assistance locating missing man

Gardaí in Clare are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

56-year-old John McNally was last seen on Friday, 19th May 2023 in Shannon, Co. Clare.

John is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a stocky build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.