Clare people urged to mind hearts in new campaign

People in Clare have been urged to take small steps to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke.

Around 16 people have a heart attack in Ireland every day, and a further 20 have a stroke.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in both men and women – accounting for a quarter of all deaths – but 80% of early heart disease and stroke is preventable through lifestyle changes.

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In Clare, there are an estimated 15,000 heart and stroke patients – and during September, the Irish Heart Foundation is rolling out its ‘Love Your Heart’ campaign, focusing on eight lifestyle measures which can help lower the risk of both conditions.

The national stroke and heart charity says it wants to empower the public to be aware of eight small steps which can deliver profound benefits to cardiovascular health.

They include managing stress, eating for a healthy heart, moving more, quitting smoking and vaping, monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, aiming for your best weight, drinking less alcohol and taking your prescribed medication.

“A total of 75% of people who had heart attacks in Ireland between 2017 and 2020 did not know they had any risk factors, so were completely oblivious to the dangers,” said Janis Morrissey, Deputy CEO and Director of Services at the charity.

“Everyone has the power to prevent serious heart events by taking steps now.

“We recognise that heart health is shaped by many factors beyond individual choice, including where we grow up and our access to green spaces, clean air, education and healthcare.

“But we’d urge the public to make small changes where possible, it is an investment but a massive return on your future heart health.”

One man who suffered a heart attack, heart disease and had to have 19 stents inserted, urged the public to take stock of their heart health and take small steps to help reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke.

Mark Sherry, 68, was a healthy father-of-two before sudden chest pains during a gym session when he was in his forties sparked off a series of cardiac issues which has significantly changed his life.

“I thought I’d be gone at this stage but I’m doing better than I had anticipated,” he said.

Mr Sherry, an accountant from Delgany, Co Wicklow, received his first stent after experiencing intense chest pain and shortness of breath while at his local gym in 2006.

A cardiologist identified blockages in his main coronary artery and he was diagnosed with heart disease.

A decade later in 2016, he was horse riding alone and experienced a ‘full blown heart attack’.

He later changed his career, confronting an ‘unsustainable’ stressful lifestyle, has improved his diet, is physically active, and cut out alcohol completely.

Now working in the National Museum of Ireland as Head of Finance and Procurement, he said his outcome would have been much worse without the intervention of his cardiology team, cardiac rehab at St Vincent’s University Hospital and support from the Irish Heart Foundation’s Nurse Support Line and Heart Support Facebook Group.

“Many of us might think we are bulletproof, and I know I could have reduced the risk of this happening to me,” he said.

“I had no indication that there was anything wrong. Following these steps could mean the difference between a healthy, functioning heart or a lifetime of checks, stents, scans and major life changes.”

Sarah O’Brien, HSE, Healthy Eating & Active Living Programme, Health & Wellbeing, said: “Every September, the Irish Heart Foundation’s Heart Month initiative puts the spotlight on the importance of preventing heart disease and stroke.

“This new campaign is very welcome. With a broad focus on increasing awareness of the eight steps we can take to reduce our risk of heart disease and stroke, it is relevant to everyone of us.

“And is a timely prompt to pause, take stock and learn more about the small steps we can take to improve our health now and into the future. It is also an opportunity to find out about the supports available from the Irish Heart Foundation and HSE to help with moving more, quitting smoking, eating healthier, reducing alcohol and managing stress.”