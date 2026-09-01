Ennis mental health facility 100% compliant with rules

An Ennis mental health facility has been found to be 100% compliant with Rules, Regulations, and Codes of Practice.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) has published 12 inspection reports for approved inpatient mental health centres across Clare, Limerick, Laois, Waterford, Cavan, Wexford, Monaghan, Mayo, Sligo and Dublin.

The 12 reports include the publication of two focused inspection reports for Bloomfield Hospital in Dublin. The initial unannounced focused inspection at Bloomfield, which occurred across five days during the period December 16, 2025, to January 7, 2026, took place after unsolicited information relating to safeguarding concerns – in addition to concerns on the quality and safety of patient care in the centre – were brought to the attention of the MHC on December 16, 2025. A second unannounced focused inspection took place at Bloomfield on 31 March.

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Commenting on Bloomfield, the Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, said: “The centre remains subject to enhanced regulatory supervision by the MHC on foot of the findings of both focused reports, while the Health Service Executive, as the principal funder of the service, continues to provide support and oversight to the centre’s new senior management team. The special measures that we have implemented will remain in place until the Inspector of Mental Health Services is satisfied that the centre is compliant with statutory requirements.”

Cappahard Lodge in Ennis, Co. Clare, which received 100% compliance with the Rules, Regulations, and Codes of Practice.

The report states: “There was a strong commitment to high-quality, person-centred care at Cappahard Lodge through the implementation of a safeguarding review implementation group, which met on a regular basis and discussed potential safeguarding incidents, and provided training and information sessions relating to safeguarding concerns.”

A new dedicated palliative care suite at Tearmann Ward, which is supported by appropriately trained nursing staff, provides families with greater flexibility to visit and spend meaningful time with loved ones, facilitating close collaboration between family members and staff to ensure that the individual receives personalised and compassionate end-of-life care.

The MHC requires corrective and preventive action plans (CAPAs) from all services where non-compliances are identified, each of which must address each non-compliance specifically. The MHC monitors the implementation of these CAPAs on an ongoing basis and requests further information and action, as necessary.

Enforcement action is taken when the MHC is concerned that the care and treatment provided in an approved centre may be a risk to the safety, health, and wellbeing of residents, or where there has been a failure by the provider to address an ongoing area of non-compliance.

All critical risk issues are considered by the MHC’s Regulatory Management Team (RMT) as a matter of course. Enforcement actions commonly arise from inspection findings, quality and safety notifications, and compliance monitoring. Enforcement actions available to the MHC range from the aforementioned CAPAs (at the lower end of enforcement) to removing an approved centre from the register and/or pursuing prosecution (at the higher end).