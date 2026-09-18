Sustainable Development Goals Week across Clare

Clare County Council is marking its fourth annual Sustainable Development Goals Week with a programme of events taking place across the county from September 19 to October 2, 2026.

This forms part of the wider National and European Sustainable Development Week (ESDW), which is currently underway.

The Sustainable Development Goals aim to create a fairer and more sustainable world by ending poverty, promoting decent work, supporting sustainable consumption, protecting nature, improving health and wellbeing, ensuring access to education, advancing gender equality, taking climate action, and fostering peaceful societies.

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Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen said, “The Sustainable Development Goals provide a valuable framework for creating stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities. Through the wide range of events taking place during SDG Week, we hope to showcase the great work already happening across Clare and inspire people to see how their own actions can make a positive difference locally and globally.”

Senior Engineer in Climate Action, Environment and Water Services with Clare County Council, Anne O’Sullivan continued, “The Sustainable Development Goals provide a roadmap for building thriving communities that are environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive, and economically resilient. Through initiatives such as SDG Week, Clare County Council is creating opportunities for people to learn, engage, and take action on issues that matter to them.”

Senior Executive Engineer & Climate Action Coordinator with Clare County Council, Ann Cronin added, “Achieving the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals requires collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility and I encourage everyone to familiarise yourselves with them. Clare County Council is proud to act as an SDG Ambassador and to work alongside community groups, businesses, schools, and public sector partners in advancing the Goals. We can all make a difference.”

Having completed the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment’s SDG Champions Programme (2023-2024), Clare County Council has served as an SDG Ambassador for the past two years. This role has enabled Clare County Council to take a leadership position in advancing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As an SDG Ambassador, Clare County Council continues to champion the Goals by raising awareness, supporting local initiatives, and embedding sustainable development principles across its services.

Clare’s SDG Week features hands-on Skills for Life workshops, an SDG Poster Competition, engaging events like the Health & Wellbeing Expo and the European Volunteer Capital Launch.

For more information on the events taking place, visit: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/clare-sdgs