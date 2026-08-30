Incident in ‘distressing video’ did not occur at UHL

An incident reported by some media outlets claiming a video showed a health care worker being disrespectful towards a vulnerable patient did not occur at University Hospital Limerick as alleged.

HSE Mid West has confirmed that it has completed its investigation into the distressing video circulated widely on social media and thereafter reported by news media.

The investigation has confirmed that the video does not show the patient identified in media reports, did not occur in University Hospital Limerick or any HSE Mid West facility, and does not involve a member of UHL or HSE Mid West staff.

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The hospital where the incident actually occurred (outside of HSE Mid West) has confirmed that the footage originated there. The patient involved has been identified and the family concerned has been informed.

Separately, HSE Mid West informed the family whose relative had been incorrectly identified in media reports on Friday evening that the video does not show their family member and is not footage from UHL.

From the outset, HSE Mid West made clear that the location, date and circumstances of the footage had not been verified and that work was underway to establish the facts. That process has now concluded and the findings were communicated to the families concerned.

A spokesperson for HSE Mid West said: “What is shown in the footage is deeply upsetting, concerns about the treatment of vulnerable patients must always be taken seriously and properly investigated.

“Our responsibility was to establish the facts before drawing conclusions about the patient, the healthcare worker or the hospital. That process has now been completed.”

“The facts are clear: this was not a UHL or HSE Mid West incident and did not involve our staff.”

“We are particularly concerned about the impact on staff across the Mid West, many of whom were subjected to criticism, abuse and threats in relation to an incident for which they had no involvement or responsibility. Scrutiny of healthcare services is legitimate and necessary; abuse and threats are not.

“Our focus throughout has been on establishing the facts, protecting the dignity and privacy of the patients and families involved, and supporting our staff. We believe that was, and remains, the responsible approach.”