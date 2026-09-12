Shingles vaccine being considered for older people

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for Health that the Department is actively reconsidering the introduction of the shingles vaccine to Ireland’s national immunisation schedule.

Deputy Cooney raised the issue directly with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill in the Dáil, seeking to establish whether the Government would consider expanding access to the shingles vaccine through a publicly funded vaccination programme for older people.

In her response, Minister Carroll MacNeill said the introduction of the vaccine was “again being actively considered” in line with advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), taking account of the cost of the vaccine, its cost effectiveness and available funding.

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The current NIAC guidelines state that the shingles vaccine may be considered for people aged 65 and over because of the greater burden and severity of the disease in this age group.

The vaccine is not currently provided through the National Immunisation Programme.

A Health Technology Assessment carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in 2024 found that providing the vaccine to everyone aged 65 and over would not be cost effective at the price of the vaccine at that time.

However, the assessment found that vaccination could be cost effective for people aged 75 and 80 if the cost of the vaccine was reduced by 80 per cent.

Deputy Cooney said the Minister’s response was welcome and called for the review to lead to publicly funded access to the vaccine for older people.

“I have been raising this issue because I believe older people should have access to the shingles vaccine through the public health system.

“Shingles can be a very painful illness, and older people are at greater risk of developing more serious complications.

“NIAC already recognises the increased risk for people aged 65 and over, and I believe we should now look at how the vaccine can be provided free of charge to older people.

“The previous HIQA assessment was based on the cost of the vaccine at the time. The Minister has confirmed that the Department is looking at the issue again, including developments since that assessment.

“I will continue to press the Minister for progress and for a publicly funded shingles vaccination programme for older people.”