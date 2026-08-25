Special Diabetes Documentary screening to take place in Ennis

A special screening of ‘Imperfect Days’, a new documentary exploring the realities of living with diabetes and the role of clinical trials in transforming healthcare, will take place in Ennis on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

The event is being organised by Thriveabetes, an Irish volunteer-led organisation founded by Clare women Gráinne Flynn and Christine Meehan, and will take place at Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis, from 10.30am to 2pm.

‘Imperfect Days’ explores the day-to-day experiences of people living with diabetes. It also highlights how clinical trials and research are helping to improve diabetes treatment, technology and care. The film was directed by Dave Qualter and produced by Laura Qualter of Prospect Films and was recently awarded an Honourable Mention in the Best Short Film category at the SCINEMA International Science Film Festival 2026 in Australia.

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The event will include an exhibition featuring companies that provide diabetes technologies and devices, followed by the 25-minute documentary screening and a panel discussion with participants and clinical experts featured in the film.

The panel will include film participants Carmel McDonagh, Tony Marshall and Faye Burke, who live with diabetes, along with Faye’s mum, Karen. They will be joined by University of Galway clinicians, Professor Fidelma Dunne and Dr Christine Newman to discuss how clinical trials are contributing to advances in diabetes research, treatment and care in Ireland.

The event will provide an opportunity for people living with diabetes, their families and supporters to meet others with shared experiences, learn about the latest diabetes technologies and take part in a community conversation about living with the condition.

The film was produced with funding from the Health Research Board through the HRB Diabetes Collaborative Clinical Trial Network, the documentary was created as part of the Science on Screen initiative, founded by CÚRAM, the Research Ireland Centre for Medical Devices, and Ardán, with the support of Research Ireland. The initiative has produced ten documentaries over the past decade, reaching audiences of almost two million people worldwide.

Thriveabetes co-founder and coordinator Gráinne Flynn said: “Living with diabetes involves far more than taking insulin or checking glucose levels. It affects almost every part of daily life, but those realities are not always understood by the wider public.”

“Imperfect Days tells these stories in a warm, honest and engaging way. We are delighted that Carmel, Tony and Faye and her mum Karen will join Professor Dunne, Dr Newman and others for the panel discussion, giving audiences an opportunity to hear directly from both people living with diabetes and the researchers working to improve diabetes care.”

“This is a great opportunity for people living with diabetes to meet, learn from one another and hear about the research and technologies that are helping to improve diabetes care.”

Thriveabetes began as a local peer-support initiative and has grown into a national volunteer-led organisation for people living with type 1 diabetes. The organisation brings people together in real-life settings to exchange knowledge, share experiences and provide peer support. Tickets for the Ennis screening and community event are available at: www.Thriveabetes.ie