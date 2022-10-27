Heritage Week awards for Bogs, Boats, and Dolphins

The Heritage Council has announced the winners of this year’s Heritage Week Awards. Ninety events took place in County Clare for National Heritage Week this year, with many outstanding events showcasing the fantastic heritage of County Clare.

Three Clare Heritage Week events starred at the 2022 National Heritage Awards.

Shanakyle Bog Restoration Project, in partnership with Connecting Communities with Peatland, was awarded the County Clare Heritage Event Award for their event – ‘Walk & Talk on Shanakyle Bog’. Shanakyle Bog is located near Parteen, County Clare. It covers approximately 70 acres, of which 30 acres was subject to restoration and rewetting work by Shanakyle Bog Restoration Group in 2021.

The bog was managed for domestic turf cutting in the past with peat extraction peaking during the 1940s. Turf cutting has not been practiced in over 40 years on the bog and some sections of the bog regenerated on its own to form active raised bog (ARB) on cutover characterised by Sphagnum lawns which give rise to a spectacular display of colours.

The walk and talk on Shanakyle Bog illustrated how the rewetting and restoration process and the habitat and biodiversity enhancements were undertaken, as well as the benefits that the results bring to our ecosystem and communities. Targeted rewetting of the bog, including the installation of peat bunds and peat dams of raised and cutover bog, began in October 2021 and was completed in December 2021. It is the first raised bog restoration and rewetting project to be carried out in County Clare.

‘Preserving the Fishing Heritage & Local History of Clarecastle in Film’ by Clarecastle & Ballyea Heritage & Wildlife Group were runners up in the national category of Sustainable Heritage Award.

Five films were launched in Clarecastle during Heritage Week 2022 and all the films are featured on the Clarecastle website as part of the Irish Community Archives Network. The Group made three films about the construction of two gundalow boats built by the Clarecastle men sheds, and the construction of a punt boat by two of the former local salmon fishermen. The films recorded the skills of boat building, which are in danger of being lost, but are now preserved in film for future generations.

Another short film presented the story of a recently discovered rare autograph book of national importance which contains the signatures of many of the personalities that were present in Ennis for the 1917 by-election. In another film, the Heritage Group’s achievements and milestones were illustrated as images as an educational resource for the local community and schools.

To watch the films, click here.

A ‘Dolphin Scavenger Hunt’ was held as part of National Heritage Week in Kilrush, by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Shannon Dolphin Project. The event was a runner up in the national Wild Child Award category, sponsored by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The event was aimed at young people between the ages of 5 and 12, where the children were encouraged to explore the town of Kilrush, while also learning about the resident pod of bottlenose dolphins living in the Shannon Estuary. Clues and a map of Kilrush were given to enable the children to “find the missing dolphins and return them home to the Shannon Dolphin Centre”. Local businesses supported the Scavanger Hunt with some fantastic prizes.

More information on the Shannon Dolphin Project.

Click here to learn more about all the wonderful events and digital projects from County Clare which featured for National Heritage Week 2022.