Increased assistance with cost of removing lead piping in households

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien today (Tuesday, 18th October) announced the launch of an improved Domestic Lead Remediation Grant Scheme with effect from 1 December 2022.

The amended provisions will streamline the grant and further assist householders with the cost of the replacement of lead pipes and fittings, located within the boundaries of their homes.

- Advertisement -

The Domestic Lead Remediation Grant Scheme was introduced in 2016 as a direct action from the National Lead Strategy, “A National Strategy to Reduce Exposure to Lead in Drinking Water”.

Previously the grant was means tested and the level of grant aid available was determined on the basis of gross household income and either 80% or 50% of the approved cost of the works. Following the completion of a review of the scheme, Minister O’Brien approved a number of key changes to the eligibility criteria, which includes a removal of the means test requirement with 100% of eligible costs now payable up to €5,000. Long term rental properties are also included as a qualifying residence. The minimum threshold for expenditure on eligible works to qualify for a grant has also been raised from €200 to €750.

Speaking on the launch today, the Minister said: “I’m pleased that these changes will widen the availability of this scheme to more homes. The enhanced funding will make the grant more accessible to householders to undertake these works. Removal of lead pipes from the drinking water system is an important public health objective for this Government and increasing access to the grant will contribute greatly to achieving this goal”.

This grant to remove lead pipes from the private side of the property will further complement Irish Water’s Customer Opt-In programme which helps remove lead pipe connections from the public side of the property.

Commenting further, Minister O’Brien said: ‘The use of lead as a plumbing material was common in buildings built before and during the 1970s. We know that lead in drinking water poses a danger to people’s health. Today’s announcement will be a welcome development for many households and I encourage people to consider replacing old lead pipes with the support of this funding. In particular I’d urge people who have purchased older homes and may be renovating to incorporate lead pipe replacement into their renovation plans, utilising this available funding’’.