Former US Marine flown home from Russia via Shannon

A former US marine, who was released from Russian custody yesterday, was flown back to the United States via Shannon Airport.

Robert Gilman was released by the Russian authorities on humanitarian grounds amid serious concerns about his health.

The 32-year-old had been detained in Russia since January 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly being drunk and getting into an altercation with a police officer. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and is one of several former US Marines who have been detained by Russia authorities in the past.

- Advertisement -

The Gulfstream V (GLF5) jet, on which Gilman is understood to have been travelling, arrived in Shannon from Moscow shortly before 6.30pm approaching from the south over Cork, apparently avoiding UK airspace. The flight used the callsign ‘Graybird 94’.

The chartered jet departed Shannon again at 8.55pm. Aircraft tracking apps show the flight arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington at around 4.00am Irish time.

The same aircraft later continued to San Antonio in Texas where Mr Gilman is expected to receive treatment in a military medical facility.

Photos taken on board the jet before leaving Russia show a frail Mr Gilman surrounded by a number of people including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to release Gilman on a ‘humanitarian basis’ and that ‘Russia asked for no one in return.’