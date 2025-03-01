Tree planting cememony by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign

A ceremonial tree planting ceremony took place on Tuesday in Ennis. The event, organised by the Clare branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign saw an Irish Oak planted in front of Ennis Courthouse, near the De Valera statue.

The national chairperson of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign Zoe Lawlor, said the tree would serve as a symbol of mutual solidarity and kinship between the peoples of Ireland and Palestine.

Ms Lawlor said: “This planting ceremony is an important statement of solidarity and unwavering support for freedom, justice and equality for Palestine. It will raise awareness about the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians, despite the ceasefire, and to reaffirm our demand for their human rights and dignity to be respected. The tree planted today represents resilience, growth, and the hope for a future free from occupation, apartheid and injustice.”

“The Irish people overwhelmingly support Palestine and have been horrified by the most documented genocide in history, playing out on our phones and tv screens every day for fifteen months.”

“While we celebrate this action for Palestine, we must also be conscious that a wide range of actions are needed to force the Israeli regime to abide by international law. That means reaffirming our commitment to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. It is vital that consumers refuse to buy Israeli goods on sale in Irish shops. People of conscience must ask their pharmacists not to stock or supply the Israeli company Teva’s generic medicines when ethical alternatives are available, for example.”

Attendees were invited to each throw some soil into the hole to plant the tree. She continued, “This tree has been planted by the shared efforts and determination of activists and supporters, and their efforts and the efforts of many others like them will secure freedom, justice and equality for the Palestinian people”.