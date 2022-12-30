Irresponsible parking hindered fire service reaching scene

Fire crews responding to a medical emergency in East Clare on Thursday were prevented from reaching the scene because of irresponsible parking at a popular amenity.

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Killaloe station had been requested to assist the National Ambulance Service by responding to the medical emergency at Ballycuggeran Hill. The area is very popular with hillwalkers and has been particularly busy over the holiday period.

On arrival at Ballycuggeran Hill carpark, fire crews found their way blocked by cars, preventing them from getting their fire appliance beyond the carpark area to the scene. As a result, fire crews had to make their way to the casualty on foot.

Fire service personnel reached the area and were able to administer first-aid and remain with the patient until ambulance paramedics arrived. The patient was removed to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Concern has been expressed however about parking at the popular amenity. Motorists are being asked to think before they park and to ensure they do so in a manner that won’t prevent emergency services responding to incidents.