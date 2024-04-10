Economic and community strategic plan for Clare adopted

The Elected Members of Clare County Council have unanimously adopted a six-year integrated economic and community strategic plan for County Clare.

Jointly prepared by the Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and the Economic Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) of Clare County Council, the Clare Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) 2024-2030 contains six high-level goals that identify the key needs of the county, including housing, transport, infrastructure and access to healthcare.

The plan’s key objectives provide a focus for all future community funding in Clare, supporting actions that ensure the delivery of supports and services that address the challenges identified across the county.

The LECP also includes actions in the areas of housing, transport, health and well-being, diversification, mentorships, sustainable livelihoods, local food production, valuing care work, protecting and restoring biodiversity, social enterprises, and community wealth building.

“This plan represents the commitment of the LCDC, this Council and its key partners to provide leadership towards achieving our shared vision for Clare,” commented Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council.

“The objectives and actions contained within will guide economic and community development in the county and act as a key reference document for all publicly funded bodies and groups operating in County Clare that will be working collaboratively for the benefit of County Clare,” he added. “I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of our collective actions towards the sustainable growth of our economy and communities.”

Cllr Gerry Flynn, Chairperson of the LCDC, commented, “Clare communities have proven their resilience in responding to a world epidemic and have also supported Ukrainian refugees in the most difficult of circumstances. In the face of a climate and energy crisis this LECP sets out a collaborative road map to deliver actions across the six identified high-level goals.”

He added, “I wish to sincerely thank all those who have participated in this process to date as we look forward to further working with the people, place, and potential our county offers, towards achieving our vision of County Clare as a place to be part of and proud of.”

Bernadette Haugh, Chief Officer of the LCDC, said the development of the plan was the subject of extensive consultation with the bodies and agencies responsible for public services in Clare, and the county’s community, voluntary and business sectors.

Ms Haugh continued, “There was a high level of engagement from the public and local stakeholders throughout the plan’s development. This collaborative, consultative and participative bottom-up approach has been intrinsic to the process.”

“This plan positions County Clare as an economic driver to sustain investment and create sustainable livelihoods, ensuring quality of life and an equitable diverse society, while also safeguarding our natural and built environment. I am confident that by working together we can action the delivery of this Local Economic and Community Plan and improve quality of life for Clare communities,” concluded Ms Haugh.

The Clare Local Economic and Community Plan 2024-2030 is available to view on www.clarecoco.ie.