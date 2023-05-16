Major boost for Fire and Rescue Service in North Clare

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service has unveiled the latest addition to its fleet as it formally took delivery of a new Class B Fire Appliance at Ennistymon Fire Station.

Built by HPMP Ltd. from Tullow in County Carlow, the new €435k vehicle represents a significant boost to the capabilities of the fire and emergency services in Ennistymon and surrounding areas.

The Class B Fire Appliance contains a full range of fire-fighting equipment, including a portable pump, generator, breathing apparatus and crash rescue equipment. The appliance also carries a set of ladders capable of reaching up 13.5m in height.

It is built on a Scania P320 18-tonne chassis that has been supplied by Westward Scania and is powered by a 320 brake horsepower (BHP) turbocharged engine coupled to an Allison automatic six-speed transmission with integrated retarder, Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) traction control and autonomous braking system. The coachwork is a copolymer plastic construction with an integrated 1,800L water tank.

The vehicle will carry a crew of six and will be permanently based at Ennistymon Fire Station as part of their emergency response along with a water tanker, a second Class B Fire Appliance and a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, welcomed the provision of the new vehicle and said it would further enhance the capacity of the Fire and Rescue Service to respond to and deal with emergency situations.

“This new vehicle will support the invaluable work of Fire Service personnel in protecting their communities,” stated Cllr O’Brien.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, commented, “Ennistymon Fire Brigade covers an expansive fireground in North Clare requiring that its local Fire Station must be adequately resourced. The provision of this new appliance is a further indication of Clare County Council’s commitment to the development of its fire and emergency services for the benefit of the people of the county.”

Siobhán McNulty, Acting Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council, remarked, “Clare County Council is committed to ensuring that the Fire Service fleet and equipment continues to modernise, and the addition of a new Class B Fire Appliance will ensure the fleet continues to be maintained to the highest standards.”

Adrian Kelly, Chief Fire Officer, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service, noted, “We continue to develop the Fire Service in Clare across the county to ensure that our personnel are trained and equipped to the highest standards in order that, when called for assistance, we can provide an appropriate response to members of the public in their time of need.”

At a cost of €435,000, the new Class B Fire Appliance was fully grant funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under its Fire Appliance Procurement Programme 2021-2023.