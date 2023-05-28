MIC launches scheme for International Protection applicants 

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) is delighted to announce the launch of a postgraduate scholarship scheme aimed at those seeking international protection.

MIC’s Postgraduate University of Sanctuary Scholarship Programme will be awarded to two eligible students undertaking postgraduate study from September 2023.

The Scholarships are open to those who are international protection applicants or have been granted Refugee Status, Subsidiary Protection or Discretionary Leave to Remain and are not currently eligible for a SUSI grant, in addition to having successfully applied for a Postgraduate programme at MIC. The Scholarship consists of an annual stiped of €3,000 and a full fee waiver for the programme of study.

According to MIC’s Director of Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Interculturalism, Professor Lorraine McIlrath: “‘MIC has been supporting the most vulnerable communities that face barriers to accessing higher education for many years. The MIC Postgraduate University of Sanctuary Scholarship Programme is another step towards this commitment and will offer those within the international protection systems financial support, as they do not qualify for free fees if they have lived in Ireland for less than three years.

Professor McIlrath continues: “This cohort face many socio-economic challenges in Ireland with the added barrier of living in refuge in a new country, in direct provision, sometimes without family and all the supports that go with living in your own community. We know that education is the gateway towards social and economic capital and access to education is a right for all people. As a higher education institution, we offer support and sanctuary to these students through these scholarships and through our commitment to equality, diversity, inclusion and interculturalism.”

The MIC Postgraduate University of Sanctuary Scholarship Programme Awards are awarded through MIC’s Office of Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Interculturalism (EDII) and are designed to increase participation for International Protection Applicants, refugees, and vulnerable migrant groups on a merit basis.

You can find out more about the MIC Postgraduate University of Sanctuary Scholarship Programme including details of how to apply by clicking here.