Gardaí seek help locating missing man

Gardaí in Clare are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a man reported missing in North Clare.

47-year-old Brant Emery who was last seen at approximately 7:20pm on Thursday 10th August 2023 in the Liscannor area the county.

Brant is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with an average build, blond hair and blue eyes. He currently has a beard and has tattoos on his right wrist and left forearm.

When last seen, Brant was wearing a black top, black trousers and black shoes with cream soles.

Anyone with any information on Brant’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Searches have been taking place in the North Clare area in recent days involving Gardaí, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Shannon-based search helicopter, Rescue 115.