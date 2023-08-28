Gardaí seek public’s help locating missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ivan Ryan who is missing from his home in Tulla, Co. Clare since Saturday, 26th August 2023.

Ivan is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Ivan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Ivan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.