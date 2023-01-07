More funding for groups working with Clare crime victims

Additional funding for organisations working with victims of crime will ensure that anyone who suffers as a result of crime in Clare can access a range of supports.

That’s according Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey who was speaking after €5.25m was allocated to 65 organisations to work with victims of crime.

“The work of those organisations that help victims of crime in Clare is outstanding. They provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, outreach work, court accompaniment and crime victim helplines,” Deputy Carey explained.

- Advertisement -

The allocations range from €3,000 to €740,000, and they cover national organisations as well as local organisations working with victims such as Domestic Violence Support, Women’s Refuge and Rape Crisis outlets; general victim support organisations and specialist organisations including Migrant Rights Centre and Dignity 4 Patients.

“I am particularly pleased that Clare Haven in Ennis is to receive €16,000 which will help support victims of domestic violence throughout the county.

“The services provided by these organisations are extremely important, but increased costs and inflation have caused some difficulties – that is why this funding comes at a crucial time. Where organisations sought an increase on last year’s funding, they have been granted a five per cent cost-of-living increase, at a minimum.

“Developing a victim-centred criminal justice system which prioritises the needs and experience of the victim underpins our commitment to building stronger, safer communities and this funding is a significant element of that,” Deputy Carey added.