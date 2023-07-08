No injuries reported after N85 collision

Emergency services have dealt with a multi-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Ennis this afternoon.

The three car crash occurred at around 2.30pm on the N85 Ennis Western Relief Road that connects the M18 motorway with the main Ennis to Lahinch N85 road.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and two units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

On arrival at the scene, emergency crews found three vehicles were involved in the collision.

It’s understood there were two people in one car, a family of five in another and one person in the third vehicle. Paramedics assessed a number of people at the scene however no one was found to have been seriously injured. It’s also believed that no person had to travel to hospital.

A safe traffic flow was maintained while emergency services dealt with the incident.