Older people encouraged to reach out if struggling during cold weather

ALONE is urging older people to take extra care and keep themselves and their homes warm and well as temperatures begin to drop in the coming days.

Met Éireann has issued a winter weather advisory warning ahead of a period of cold weather. Met Éireann predict that there will be severe frosts and icy roads and showers of hail, sleet and snow in some areas in the coming days.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE commented, “Following a drop in temperatures and a frost risk, we are advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication and food at home. Many older people are often hesitant to reach out and ALONE want them to know that they should not be afraid to ask for support if needed.”

- Advertisement -

ALONE has encouraged older people to stay safe and be cautious of falls by limiting walking outdoors during icy conditions, wearing well fitted shoes, and ensuring that floors and ground surfaces in their homes are clear and free of trip hazards.

“Keeping warm during cold weather is not just an issue of comfort, but a health issue for older people and people with health difficulties,” he continued. “We know that cold homes are associated with health conditions worsening. These health conditions include respiratory and heart conditions, arthritis, minor illnesses like colds and flus, increased risk of accidents and injuries, and poor mental health. While we know energy costs are high, we and other organisations will provide to support to older people who may be concerned about their bills this winter, and we would urge that everyone stays warm and safe in the coming week. If you have concerns or need support, you can call ALONE on 0818 222 024, seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.”

ALONE is also calling on members of the public to check on their older neighbours and assist them if they need help with grocery shopping, collecting prescriptions or other practical tasks during the bad weather.

Moynihan continued, “We are calling on all members of the public to remember their older neighbours living alone and to consider their needs; if there is anything you think you can help with, no matter how small, do reach out to them. It could make a world of difference to an older person during a challenging time.”

ALONE is among the key partners in the cross-Government ‘Reduce Your Use’ public information campaign, which urges householders and businesses to ensure that they are availing of the supports that are in place to help all of us through this winter. The Government is asking people to stay warm and well this winter and to know that help is available if they need it over the coming weeks and months.

Further information on help and supports over the coming winter period can be found on the Reduce Your Use homepage

Contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 if you have concerns about your own wellbeing, or the wellbeing of an older person in the community. Further information, including advice and tips for older people in extreme weather conditions, can be found on www.alone.ie .