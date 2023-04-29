One treated in hospital after Shannon house fire

One person was treated in hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Shannon last night.

Two people had escaped from the blaze which broke out in a bungalow at Slí Na Mara in the town.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the scene along with the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí. The alarm was raised shortly after 9.00pm.

It’s understood that the man and woman had left the house before emergency services arrived but that the man re-entered the property, reportedly to save a family pet.

Additional fire crews from Ennis station were also mobilised to assist their Shannon colleagues. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to ensure there were no other persons inside.

The fire was quickly brought under control but the house suffered extensive damage.

The man was later transported to University Hospital Limerick by Gardaí as there was no ambulance immediately available. The woman was assessed at the scene but it’s understood she did not require hospitalisation.