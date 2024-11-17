Eight people arrested and charged after Shannon Airport protest

Eight people arrested during a protest at Shannon Airport this afternoon have been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The four men and four women, aged between 21 and 56 years, were detained during the planned event which was attended by Palestine solidarity campaigners from Clare, Galway, Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Kerry.

They descended on Shannon to protest at the US military’s use of the airport and claims that bombs and weapons are being transported through Irish airspace to Israel and used against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

It follows a similar protest at Shannon Airport last month during which two people were arrested.

A large security operation had been put in place ahead to today’s protest with Gardaí gathering from early morning for a briefing before taking duty at various locations on the main N19 approach road to the airport and around the industrial estate.

During the course of the afternoon eight people were arrested and taken to the local Garda station.

A small group of protesters later made their way to Shannon Garda station and attempted to enter the front door before being removed from the building.

Outside the station a number of Public Order Unit officers lined up in front of the main doors while protesters made calls for their compatriots to be released, chanting, singing and beating drums.

At around 6.30pm, the last few protesters left the Garda station before the rest of those who were detained were released.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “An Garda Síochána put in place appropriate and proportionate policing plan to monitor a public gathering in the vicinity of Shannon Airport today.

Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.

Over the course of the Garda operation 8 persons (4 male and 4 female, ranging in age from 21 to 56 years) were arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. All 8 persons have been charged to appear before the District Court at a later date.”

“Ireland is a constitutional democracy and there is a constitutional right for citizens to express freely their convictions and opinions and to assemble peaceably, subject to statutory provisions. An Garda Síochána respects the right of citizens to exercise their constitutional rights; exercising such rights does not extend to committing breaches of statutory law,” the Garda spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, operations at Shannon Airport were not affected during the protest.

An airport spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that throughout the protest, there were no disruptions to airport operations. An Garda Síochána implemented planned road diversions, which allowed passengers to access the airport without issue.

Passengers had been advised via the airport’s social media channels in the days leading up to the event to allow extra time for their journey. All flights at the airport operated on schedule, and there were no delays or cancellations as a result of the event.”