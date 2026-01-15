Ennis-Limerick rail line reopens after car strikes bridge

Update: Services between Ennis and Limerick are back and operating as normal. The bridge is cleared and safe for traffic.

The rail line between Limerick and Ennis is closed this morning following an overnight incident.

A car collided with the rail bridge at Knocknamana, Clarecastle, Co Clare at around 10.00pm sending stonework crashing onto the tracks below and leaving a large hole in the bridge wall.

As a result, there are no train services operating between Ennis and Limerick while the L4116 local road at Knocknamana is currently closed. The incident occurred just off the R458 Clarecastle to Newmarket on Fergus Road.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene along with Gardaí while Iarnród Éireann was immediately notified of the incident and dispatched engineering crews to the scene.

It’s understood there were five people in the Toyota car that struck the bridge however no injuries were reported. The National Ambulance Service had been notified, however when it was confirmed that no persons required medical assistance, they were stood down.

Iarnród Éireann crews worked through the night to clear the rail line of debris and to assess any possible damage to the line and the bridge itself. Work is now underway to reconstruct the bridge wall.

Iarnród Éireann confirmed: “Services remain suspended between Ennis/Limerick due to a vehicle striking a bridge overnight. Staff are working to reopen the line as soon as possible. Services are currently operating between Galway/Ennis on the Western rail corridor with delays as a result.”

There was no replacement bus transfer service available for the 7.40am Ennis to Limerick train as a bus couldn’t be source in time however, a bus service is currently in place.

Iarnród Éireann added that they expect the line to reopen later this morning but advised customers to check ‘X’ for updates.