€120,000 of drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue’s Customs Service officer have seize herbal cannabis and cocaine worth €120,000 at Shannon Airport.

Over recent days, as a result of risk profiling, officers seized approximately 4.7kgs of herbal cannabis and 350 grammes of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of €120,000, at the midwest airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, South Africa and Europe, and were destined for addresses in the Mid-West.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

The 4.7 kgs of herbal cannabis seized has an estimated value of €95,000 whilst the 350 g of cocaine has an estimated value of €24,500 respectively.

A spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.