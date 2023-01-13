Over 10kgs of cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have seized over 10.5kgs of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €210,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed as a result of routine operations in parcels that had arrived in air cargo consignments from the United States and were destined for addresses in Tipperary.

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.

These seizures was part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.