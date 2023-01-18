Second seizure of cannabis at Shannon airport in a week

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have seized herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport for the second time in a week.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized over 10.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €210,000 at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in a parcel that had arrived in an air cargo consignment from the United States and was destined for an address in Cork.

Last week, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have seized over 10.5kgs of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €210,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed as a result of routine operations in parcels that had arrived in air cargo consignments from the United States and were destined for addresses in Tipperary.