RNLI assists 3 people on grounded cruiser

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called out on Sunday afternoon to assist three people after their cruiser was reported to have run aground off the Clare shore.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the volunteer lifeboat crew to make their way to Cloondavaun Bay at the North Western end of the lake.

The lifeboat crew launched from their Dromineer base at 12.07pm and located the casualty vessel at 12.32pm. On arrival at the scene, the lifeboat crew discovered the 34ft cruiser aground on a rocky shoal and approached with caution.

Once alongside, an RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and established that all three people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. An assessment of the vessel was also undertaken to ensure it hadn’t been holed.

The cruiser company sent representatives to the scene and advised the lifeboat crew that they would take the vessel off the shoal. The lifeboat remained at the scene until the casualty vessel was off the rocks and back in safe water. Once the operation was successfully completed the lifeboat was stood down.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI said: “We would advise boat users to plot their course and always stay on the navigation route. Ask locals for advice on any known hazards before setting out’.