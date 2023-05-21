RNLI tows boat with engine failure to safety

Two people were rescued this afternoon the volunteer crew of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat after a 16ft motorboat suffered engine failure at Young Island off the Clare shore.

The lifeboat was tasked shortly before 1.00pm by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Lifeboat volunteers were just leaving their station having completed their morning training when they were requested to launch and proceed to Young Island in Scarriff Bay. The crew of the casualty had dropped anchor after their boat suffered engine problems.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew reached the vessel at 1.24pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel on the eastern shore of Young Island. An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel where the people on board were found to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

Given the location and the weather forecast, the helm made the decision to take the vessel under tow to safe harbour.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: “We advise boat users to carry a means of communication and if you do find yourself in difficulty dial 112 or 999 and ask for the marine rescue.”