Motorist found doing 171km/h on M18

Across the St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 134th of March 2025 to 7am Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

One motorist was detected driving at 171km/h on the M18 motorway where the speed limit is 120km/h. Another driver was founding travelling at 171km/h in a 100km/h zone.

There were two fatalities on our roads during this period and seven serious collisions took place that resulted in eight people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Over this Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out more than 1,025 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints. Over 4,969 Breath Tests and 190 Oral Fluid Tests performed which led to 214 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend, over 2,650 drivers were detected for speeding offences.

Notable top speeds detected in each speed zone include:

• 124km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on R188, Drumbear, Monaghan.

• 98km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the N4, Drishoge, Carrick-On-Shannon, Roscommon.

• 178km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the N2, Drumcaw, Monaghan.

• 184km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N15, Tully, Donegal.

• 171km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M18, Killeenhugh, Kinvara, Galway.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

• Using Mobile Phones – more than 285

• Unaccompanied learner drivers – over 125

• No seatbelts – 62

In addition:

More than 95 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied

425 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and keep your eyes always on the road.