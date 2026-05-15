RSA publishes new Interactive Map of Road Traffic Collisions

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has announced the launch of a new interactive map identifying the location of road traffic injury collisions across Ireland.

The map is an important tool for members of the public, researchers, local authorities and other stakeholders with an interest in road safety and collision data.

The interactive map contains data on fatal, serious and minor injury collisions that occurred on public roads between 2016 and 2024. Users will be able to filter the information by county, local authority area, year and collision severity, via a user-friendly map, allowing for visual analysis of road traffic collision locations nationwide.

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The data displayed on the map is based on injury collision information collected by An Garda Síochána. The RSA will update the map annually as new data becomes available.

The map is accessible through a dedicated banner on the RSA homepage.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Sean Canney said: “This new interactive collision map will provide communities, researchers and local authorities with valuable information about where road traffic injury collisions are occurring across the country. Access to reliable location data is essential in helping us better understand collision trends and identify areas where further road safety measures may be required. Ultimately, this resource will support evidence-based decision making as we continue working to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”

Michael Rowland, Director of the RSA, said: “The RSA has a statutory remit to report on fatal, serious and minor injury collisions on public roads. This new map represents an important step in making collision location data more accessible and transparent for the public and stakeholders. It will be a valuable tool for researchers, road safety advocates and local authorities.”

The RSA receives collision data from An Garda Síochána and produces official statistics to support the development of evidence-based road safety interventions.

The publication of the map comes against the backdrop of continuing concern over road fatalities.

The map is live on the RSA website and can be accessed here – Map of road collisions in Ireland from the RSA