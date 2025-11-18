TII to investigate recent spike in M18/N18 collisions

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has welcomed confirmation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that they have agreed to investigate the number of collisions along the N18 and M18 in Clare in recent months.

Figures released to Deputy Crowe by the TII reveal that they recorded 16 collisions in along the route in September and 9 collisions in October.

A spokesperson for the TII also confirmed that the number of incidents in September was “significantly higher” than the monthly average between January and August this year.

- Advertisement -

According to Deputy Crowe: “I am very glad that the TII have agreed to my request to investigate the marked increase in collisions along the N18/M18, particularly on the stretch between Ennis and Cratloe.

“It is becoming far too regular an occurrence along the road and those, like myself, who use the road daily have become all too familiar with traffic jams, delays and diversions due to incidents, which are happening weekly.

“I raised the matter directly with the Minister for Transport and the TII in October and called on them to investigate the recent spike in collisions and to determine if anything could be done to reduce the risk of collisions and increase safety along the route. The TII have confirmed that they are now to review the data relating to the recent collisions to see if there is any common factor contributing to them and if so, any measures that should be considered to reduce the risk.

“This is a positive step towards safer conditions along the roadway and I look forward to hearing the outcome of that review.

“However, it is clear to anyone that drives that route regularly that driver behaviour also has a role to play in reducing the risk of collisions. Everyone will have seen other motorists on their phones, tailgating, speeding or dangerously lane hopping, all of which can have devastating consequences when something goes wrong. I would urge all road users to remember the RSA’s advice to leave space to the car in front, stay within the speed limits, take heed of the weather conditions and to stay off your phone while driving.

“I will also be meeting with Clare Chief Superintendent Aileen Magner in the coming weeks and I will be asking for an increase in visible Garda policing along the route.

“All together, it is welcome to see this focus on safety on the route and I hope this will lead to a sustained reduction in collisions.”

Meanwhile, two incidents occurred earlier today on the N18/M18 route.

A motorcyclist escaped injured following an incident at Setrights near Cratloe on the N18. A short time later, four cars were involved in an incident on the M18 at Dromoland. No injuries were reported in that collision.