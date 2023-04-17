Killaloe Coast Guard tasked to boat search on lake

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked last night to assist a vessel with engine difficulty on Lough Derg.

At 8.10pm, the volunteer team was requested to launch and locate the vessel between Mountshannon on the Clare shore and Garrykennedy in Tipperary. There was one person and a dog on board.

A Coast Guard boat crew launched from the Pier Head in Killaloe while a land team was dispatched to Garrykennedy by road.

The vessel was located by the boat crew and taken on tow to Garrykennedy Harbour where it was safely moored with the assistance of the Coast Guard shore team.

The search operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.