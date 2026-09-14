RNLI assists two people on motorboat adrift with engine failure

Lough Derg RNLI volunteers have assisted two people after their 15th motorboat suffered engine failure leaving it adrift.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry alerted the Dromineer-based lifeboat crew shortly before 2.30pm.

Soon afterwards, the team launched in south-westerly Force 3 to 4 winds which were gusting F5 in heavy squalls. Visibility was mostly good, decreasing from moderate to poor in heavy rain.

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At 2:54pm lifeboat volunteers arrived on scene. Both people on board were safe and unharmed. Given the remote location, the current and forecast weather conditions, and the absence of any other vessels on the water at the location, the helm made the decision to transfer an RNLI volunteer across to the casualty vessel to set up for an astern tow.

The lifeboat informed the Irish Coast Guard of their plan to take the casualties to Terryglass Harbour, the closest safe haven.

At 3:37pm the helm requested the tow be changed from an astern to an alongside tow to navigate the narrow channel into Terryglass Harbour. The casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at 3:46pm, where the skipper intended to recover their boat to their trailer.

The lifeboat departed the scene at 3:50pm and was back at station at 4:15pm. The lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and ready for service at 4:46pm.

Commenting on the callout, Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advises lake users to ‘check local weather before setting out, carry a reliable means of communication such as a VHF radio or waterproof mobile phone, ensure you have sufficient fuel for your journey and wear your lifejackets’.