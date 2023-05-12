Search resumes in Clare for missing Kildare teenager

The search will resume today in North Clare for a missing Kildare teenager last reported to be in the county.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Briain Holmes who is missing from Kildare town. He was last seen in the Clare area on the afternoon of Thursday 11th May.

Briain is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build and has fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Briain was wearing black jumper, dark black trousers and black runners. Gardaí and Briain’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

A search of the area around the Cliffs of Moher and Aill Na Searrrach was initially carried out on Thursday evening after information became available to Gardaí suggesting that Briain may be in the area.

Gardaí and members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard undertook an initial search of the area while the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 also assisted.

A multi-agency search is expected to resume on Saturday morning. Volunteers from the Doolin, Kilkee and Killaloe units of the Irish Coast Guard as well as members from Cleggan in Co Galway are expected to join the search. Volunteers from Clare Civil Defence will also assist in the search operation.

Anyone with information on Briain’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 737, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.