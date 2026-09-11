Security stepped up at Shannon ahead of Trump visit

One of largest security operations in the history of the State was stepped up a notch this morning with Gardaí being deployed across the massive Shannon Industrial Estate adjacent to Shannon Airport.

A large force of Gardaí, drafted in from all over the country, have taken up positions over a wide area including local roads and the main approach road (N19) into the airport.

While there has been a significant Garda and Defence Forces presence in Shannon in recent days, Garda personnel have now taken up posts in the industrial zone, stopping vehicles and checking what business motorists have in the area.

- Advertisement -

Gardaí have also been stationed on all roads and junctions surrounding the airport and on the routes from Shannon to Doonbeg.

On Thursday, a large group of Gardaí and members of the Defence Forces carried out a detailed search of green areas inside the airport perimeter. Personnel carrying shovels and pick-forks also inspected the ground around the recently upgraded security fencing.

This morning’s ramp up in security also coincided with the arrival in Shannon earlier today of the Trump Organisations jet. The Boeing 757-200 jet touched down at Shannon Airport shortly after 6.30am.

Soon after the aircraft’s arrival, a cavalcade of vehicles, led by Garda motorcycle outriders, left Shannon and about an hour later, arrived at Trump International in Doonbeg, where the Irish Open Golf tournament is being hosted.

The cavalcade included Garda and US Secret Service vehicles as a well as a coach.

It’s understood that Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation was on board, and travelled overnight from West Palm Beach in Florida.

Earlier, Eric Trump posted on X: “On behalf of my incredible team at @Trump , it is a great honor to host the @IrishOpen at @TrumpDoonbeg. There is no more spectacular venue anywhere in Ireland or beyond and the field of players is second to none. It’s going to be an amazing weekend!”

Management at Shannon Airport have issued advice to anything flying in or out of the airport over the next few days.

“From 11.00am on Friday 11th to 11.00am on Monday 14th September, passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport due to increased traffic volumes.During this period, all visitors to the airport must carry a valid photo ID. Passengers should have their photo ID and flight documentation ready for inspection when approaching the airport.

Thank you for your cooperation and we wish you a pleasant journey,” the airport statement said.