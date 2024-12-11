Shannon Airport surpasses 2 million passenger mark

Christmas has come early for Shannon Airport this year as it surpasses 2 million passengers for the first time since 2009.

This milestone underscores the airport’s ongoing growth and its pivotal role as an international gateway along the Wild Atlantic Way.

This achievement comes after a dynamic year, marked by a strong summer season that solidified Shannon Airport’s position as a key player in connectivity.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, commented: “We are delighted to announce that over 2 million passengers have travelled through Shannon Airport in 2024. It’s been 15 years since we last reached this milestone. It’s a testament to our dedicated team and our unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and memorable travel experiences. We look forward to continuing to drive growth and to provide world class services to our passengers in 2025.”

To commemorate this milestone, Shannon Airport is giving away a pair of return tickets to JFK New York. The competition will be launched on the airport’s Facebook and Instagram pages, with the winner announced just in time for Christmas.

Shannon Airport’s success can be attributed to strategic route expansions and increased capacity. During the summer season, the airport added 200,000 seats across select routes and boosted frequencies on nine popular services, including Alicante, Faro, Malaga, and Lanzarote.

The growth continued into the winter schedule, with Ryanair adding 30,000 extra seats across five services. Today, Shannon Airport offers 33 routes connecting 11 countries in the EU, UK, and US.

A key highlight of 2024 was the resumption of Delta Airlines’ New York/JFK daily seasonal service in May, meeting strong demand for direct flights between the West of Ireland and the United States.

Earlier this year, the airport introduced an innovative Mobile Passport Control app (MPC). MPC is a free mobile app, designed to streamline the traveller’s entry process into the United States by allowing them to complete part of the pre-clearance process prior to their arrival at the airport. This new technology, in addition to Shannon’s time-saving US Preclearance facility and combined EU/TSA checkpoint system, ensure an efficient and comfortable transatlantic travel experience for passengers.

While the airport’s hi-tech security screening technology ensures passengers experience less dwell time going through security, meaning they have more time to relax and browse the world’s first airport duty free.

Shannon Airport remains a global leader in accessibility. The airport’s dedication extends to age-friendly services, recognised as one of the world’s first Age Friendly airports by the World Health Organisation, with features such as accessible parking, clear signage, and covered walkways to enhance the travel experience for older passengers.

The airport’s facilities offer support to the over half a million people in Ireland living with non-visible disabilities. Initiatives include:

Europe’s first airport sensory room

Autism awareness programs

Participation in the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative

Award-Winning Customer Service

Shannon Airport’s commitment to customer satisfaction continues to earn acclaim:

Winner of the Aviation Customer Focus Achievement Award at the Aviation Industry Awards, recognising significant enhancements in customer service over the past 18 months.

Winner of the Best CX Team Award in the Transport category at the Customer Experience Awards, marking a second consecutive win.

Ranked #1 in the travel category of the Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report and #4 overall among 150 leading brands nationwide.

For more updates, follow Shannon Airport on social media or visit shannonairport.ie.