Over 200 flights added to Shannon Airport’s winter schedule

Shannon Airport has added over 200 additional flights to its winter schedule while flights flights to Faro and Liverpool will operate throughout winter for the very first time.

The airport’s winter schedule will run from the 29th of October 2023 to the 30th of March 2024.

Shannon Airport is offering 188 weekly flights, across 22 destinations in the UK, Europe, and the US. A highlight of the winter schedule will see flights to Faro and Liverpool operate throughout winter for the very first time.

In addition to the generous weekly schedule, over 200 extra flights have been added during school holidays in October, Christmas, and Easter. This has been made possible thanks to the third Ryanair based aircraft which joined Shannon earlier this year.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said, “This year we are offering an array of winter services to our passengers including the return of the popular services to Turin for a fantastic skiing holiday and Gran Canaria to soak up the winter sun.

“Our 22 destinations also have additional frequencies during school terms to accommodate families looking for those winter breaks. This not only shows the anticipated demand for winter travel but also reflects the successful summer we had this year at Shannon Airport.”​

Those looking for much needed sunshine during the cooler months, can choose from destinations including Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Malaga, and Alicante. While family, friends and couples looking for a city break can choose multiple weekly frequencies to London, Edinburgh, Budapest, Turin, Wroclaw, Krakow, and Kaunas.

Passengers will also have the choice to fly to Paris Charles de Gaulle with Aer Lingus, Shannon Airport’s newest service. This year’s schedule also boasts daily transatlantic flights to New York (JFK) and Boston.

In addition to the time saving US pre-clearance facilities, US bound passengers flying Shannon have the added benefit of a stress-free single security screening process. This time saving initiative means that passengers need only go through screening once. This, combined with the airport’s shorter queues, sensory room and age friendly initiatives, means passengers get more time to relax and enjoy the airport experience at Shannon Duty Free, and the airport’s aviation gallery.