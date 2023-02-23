St Joseph’s Hospital Ennis fully compliant – HIQA

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has welcomed a new report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) into St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis.

The independent report, which follows an unannounced inspection of the Co. Clare facility, found it to be fully compliant in each of the areas assessed. It also contains a number of compliments from residents towards the staff at St. Joseph’s.

A HIQA report was published in May, 2021 following an unannounced inspection of the Hospital on March 10th and 11th of that year, identified a number of areas of non-compliance with HIQA standards.

The latest report however shows a complete turn-around of conditions and procedures at the Ennis facility.

According to the report: “All residents who spoke with the inspectors reported that they felt safe in the centre and that their rights, privacy and expressed wishes were respected. Independent advocacy services were available. Residents expressed high levels of satisfaction with the activities in the centre.”

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, says: “I very much welcome this HIQA report which is an independent report undertaken by the regulator. HIQA has found that all standards have been met at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ennis.

“This report gives assurance to residents, their families and friends, and to the people of Co. Clare that there is high-quality care provided at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ennis. To the staff and management at St. Joseph’s, I would like to thank them and compliment them for their work.”

The report can be viewed here.