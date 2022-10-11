Airport Group launches new Sustainability Strategy  

The Shannon Airport Group has today launched a new Sustainability Strategy which will act as a blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for the Group, its people, and the community.

Initiatives have been devised across four pillars and key initiatives include:

Creating sustainability programmes to upskill staff.

Developing a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 across the Shannon Campus.

Developing renewable energy across the Shannon Campus.

Increasing electric vehicle charging stations across the campus and transitioning Airport vehicle fleet to low emission vehicles.

Developing a Biodiversity Action Plan for the Shannon Campus.

Launching the strategy, The Shannon Airport Group CEO, Mary Considine said, “We believe it is now more critical than ever to ensure that everything we do across The Shannon Airport Group has a positive impact, environmentally, socially, and economically. By launching this strategy, we set out our vision, and immediate goals, and actions up to the end of 2024.

“Our strategy is the foundation that will help us achieve our vision for our people, business and the community. We will continue to develop energy efficient world-class property solutions across our Shannon Campus, which are attracting FDI and indigenous companies to locate here, generating jobs for the people of our region.

“We used the quiet periods during the pandemic to upgrade our core airport infrastructure, installing a new state-of-the-art passenger security screening system which eliminates the need for single use plastic bags to separate out gels and liquids, all of which can remain in cabin bags.

“Our ambition for our sustainability strategy is to lay the foundation on which to build a sustainable, vibrant thriving economy for future generations. We are on a journey and have ambitious plans to do more,” added Ms Considine.

Head of Sustainability Sinéad Murphy said, “In developing the strategy, we received feedback from over 140 stakeholders. This feedback helped us target the areas of greatest importance for the Group while addressing the issues that matter most to our stakeholders.

“Our sustainability team consists of members from across various departments of The Shannon Airport Group who are bringing forward initiatives to help us deliver this strategy.

“We exceeded 2020 energy efficiency targets for our airport and commercial property operations. We have upgraded 6,000 lights across our runway, buildings, car parks and public realm to LED energy efficient equivalents in partnership with the ESB and achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation (level 1).

“We have also developed a Community Biodiversity Garden in collaboration with local primary schools, and a walking/running circuit for people working in the Shannon Campus and the Shannon Town community.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and create a sustainable future for the Group,” said Ms Murphy.

To read The Shannon Airport Group’s Sustainability Strategy click here.