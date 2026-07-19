Coillte Launches “Start at Your Local Coillte Forest”

As families plan summer day trips and staycations, Coillte is encouraging people across Clare to rediscover the forests on their doorstep through its “Start at Your Local Coillte Forest” campaign, highlighting local destinations that offer scenic walks, family adventures and opportunities to reconnect with nature.

Outdoor recreation and time spent in nature play an important role in supporting health and wellbeing. As Ireland’s largest provider of outdoor recreation, Coillte manages more than 260 recreation sites, including 12 forest parks, 3,000km of waymarked trails and five mountain bike centres. With its open forest policy, Coillte’s forests welcome an estimated 20 million visits annually, reflecting the popularity of outdoor recreation and time spent in nature.

Each visitor destination offers its own distinct character. Across Clare, Coillte forests offer a range of experiences, from family-friendly woodland walks to scenic viewpoints and heritage attractions. At Ballycuggaran, walkers are rewarded with sweeping views across Lough Derg, making it one of the country’s best-loved forest and mountain walking destinations. Cratloe Wood is a popular family choice, with waymarked trails, picnic areas and a play space that makes for an easy and enjoyable day out. Meanwhile, in Kilrush, the historic Vandeleur Walled Garden sits at the heart of the forest, offering a tranquil and unique setting steeped in local heritage.

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Speaking about the importance of Coillte’s recreational offering, Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley, said: “Every summer, thousands of people choose Coillte forests to walk, explore and spend quality time together. We want to remind people that you don’t need to travel far to enjoy memorable outdoor experiences – some of Ireland’s most beautiful places are right on your doorstep.

“As part of our commitment to delivering the multiple benefits of forests for climate, nature, wood and people, we’re continuing to enhance our outdoor recreation offering. Our ambition is to expand our recreation areas to 500 sites nationwide and enable investment to develop world-class visitor destinations that strengthen rural communities and create even more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.”

As part of the Start at Your Local Coillte Forest campaign, outdoor creator Nollaig Butler and broadcaster Daniella Moyles will share their forest adventures throughout the summer, encouraging people to explore nearby trails and spend more time in nature with family and friends.

“I’ve always believed that some of the best adventures are the ones closest to home”, commented popular adventurer Nollaig Butler. “Coillte forests offer incredible opportunities to get outdoors, whether you’re heading on a challenging hike, discovering somewhere new or simply taking time to enjoy nature. There are so many great spaces to visit, and they’re often much closer than you might think!”

Broadcaster and psychotherapist Daniella Moyles said: “As a mum of two, I’m always looking for ways to spend quality time outdoors with my family. Coillte forests have something for everyone, space for little ones to explore, opportunities to slow down and switch off from busy routines and beautiful places to enjoy together. Spending time in nature has become an important part of how my family and I look after our wellbeing. I think there’s something really special about having these spaces so close to home.”

Significant investment has been made in recent years to enhance recreation across Coillte’s forest estate through strategic partnerships with Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht. These partnerships have helped create visitor destinations such as Beyond the Trees Avondale in Co. Wicklow, while also supporting the development of accessible trails designed for people of all ages and abilities.

To find your nearest forest and start planning your next outdoor adventure, visit Coillte.ie