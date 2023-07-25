Record breaking passenger figures at Shannon Airport

Record-breaking passenger figures have been recorded at Shannon Airport during the first six months of 2023, for the first time in over a decade.

The airport, which has been experiencing increased demand for overseas travel since last year, recorded 902,603 passengers from January to June of this year.

When compared to the same period in 2022, this is a 41 per cent increase on last year and a six percent increase on 2018, which was the next highest record for passenger traffic during the same months since 2009.

Commenting on the rebound in traffic, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “The first six months of this year have been our busiest for this period, in over a decade. With the highest number of passengers recorded for this period since 2009, we are thrilled to witness the resounding success of our 2023 Summer Schedule, and our network of 35 destinations to the UK, Europe and the US for this year.

“The addition of new services such as our five new routes with Ryanair for this Summer, our daily service to Chicago O’Hare with United Airlines and our recently announced Paris service to Charles De Gaulle with Aer Lingus, will play a pivotal role in continued growth for Shannon, opening exciting possibilities for travellers from around the globe.”

Last month, passenger figures for Shannon Airport were 32 per cent higher for June 2023 compared with June 2022 and 10 per cent higher than June 2019. Whilst also in June, the airport recorded its busiest day in seven years with 8,565 passengers traversing through Shannon on Friday the 23rd of June.

In May, there was a significant up lift in passenger traffic of 27 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Ms Considine added, “We remain committed to offering world-class services and an easy, seamless travel experience for our passengers. The future looks bright as we rebound strongly in the aftermath of the pandemic, and this is driven by our committed staff, and the support and trust of our passengers and partners alike.”