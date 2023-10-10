Travel award puts Cliffs Of Moher In the frame

The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare has been voted Ireland’s Most Instagrammable Destination at the 2023 ITTN Travel2ireland Awards.

Travel companies and visitor attraction operators gathered in Dublin’s Intercontinental Hotel for the inaugural awards ceremony where the County Clare visitor attraction came out on top as the country’s most photogenic destination.

Reacting to the announcement, Geraldine Enright, Director of Cliffs of Moher Experience said, “We are honoured to be listed amongst the overall winners of this national travel award scheme. We are particularly delighted to have been named winner of the Most Instagrammable Destination category of the competition when one considers the abundance of incredibly scenic locations throughout Ireland and the wealth of visitor attractions that continue to draw huge numbers of international visitors.”

- Advertisement -

Ms. Enright said that significant work has been undertaken at the Cliffs of Moher to ensure tourists at Ireland’s most visited natural attraction can avail of photograph opportunities in a safe environment.

“Our viewing platforms and O’Brien’s Tower offer a safe location for our visitors to enjoy spectacular vistas over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. They can also enjoy free Wi-Fi on site to upload their photos online,” she added. “A quick search of social media on any given day will show up endless results of photographs from the Cliffs of Moher, some of which are posted by our wonderful staff 365 days a year, which in itself is wonderful marketing tool for our visitor attraction and Irish tourism in general.”

Presented by award-winning travel writer Fionn Davenport, the 2023 ITTN Travel2ireland Awards are sponsored by Dublin Airport, Hertz Car Rental, Aer Lingus, Bibendum Ireland, Jameson, Vox Group and Silk Prestige Sustainable Flowers.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more on the Cliffs of Moher Experience.