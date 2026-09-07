Irish Open Golf – Important Traffic Information

The 2026 Amgen Irish Open takes place at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Ireland from Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th September 2026.

An Garda Síochána welcomes the thousands of spectators and event related staff/ volunteers to the wonderful Wild Atlantic Way coastline setting for the Amgen Irish Open.

Persons working at the event, volunteers, media attending the Amgen Irish Open must follow specific advises provided for their role and use the appropriate assigned parking.

- Advertisement -

Spectator Advice:

Spectators attending the Amgen Irish Open should follow the extensive information and advice provided by the DP World Tour to ensure they have the best experience in attending the event.

All spectators attending the Amgen Irish Open must use one of the two Park n Ride facilitates in order to access the event. Spectators will have been asked to select a Park n Ride site when booking tickets and must follow directions to that selected Park n Ride.

Access to the event is via Bus transfers from the Park n Ride sites ONLY

There is no general parking available at or in the vicinity of the golf course.

There is no pedestrian access to the Amgen Irish Open.

The event location at Trump International Golf Links is served by a network of rural roads. Please allow time and follow the event traffic management plan to get to your pre-chosen Park n Ride site.

The Amgen Irish Open will attract significant extra traffic (spectators, staff, volunteers) onto this rural road network and all persons attending can expect delays in travelling to the event.

Give yourself additional time to travel.

Do not use Satnav or other devices

Follow event traffic signage on key junctions and routes signs

Follow directions of Gardaí and Stewards on duty

As guidance in normal traffic conditions both Park n Ride sites are 45- 60 minutes’ drive from junction 12 (Ennis) on the M18. Please allow additional time to travel to the Amgen Irish Open.

On arrival at your chosen Park n Ride site spectators can expect and should provide further time for the following:

Parking your vehicle

Ticket checks

Bag Search

Accessing a shuttle bus

Shuttle bus transfer to the Golf Course

Gardaí will be doing their utmost to keep travel disruption and diversions to an absolute minimum and will be out on all routes in and around the site to ensure that all those attending can arrive safely.

General Traffic Information:

Access to the environs of Doonbeg village, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg and the wider west Clare environs will be restricted, and likely to be more congested than normal.

*Access and traffic along the N67, between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) will be restricted

Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.

Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted On the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Gardaí will be patrolling these diversion routes and wider area and it is intended that free flow of traffic will be maintained.

Access for local residents and persons with legitimate business within any diversion routes will be maintained. Local residents and have been issued with passes and are further advised to carry photo identifications and proof of address to assist with security checks where required.

As previously highlighted the Amgen Irish Open will attract thousands of additional vehicles into the West Clare are over the course of the week and additional time should be allowed for carrying out day to day driving activities travelling through and to and from West Clare.

General Access to Amgen Irish Open

Every person accessing the Amgen Irish Open, for whatever purpose, will be subject to security checks on arrival.

Small bags and small backpacks/ rucksacks, or similar, will be allowed onsite. For guidance this is similar to airline carry-on size bag that fits under a seat.

For safety and security bag searches will be in operation on entry on all bags.

There is also a list of prohibited items which will not be allowed through the bag search.

Please check DP World Tour and Garda websites for details.

Here are some quick tips to help you have a safe and enjoyable time:

Arrive early, allowing more time for security checks and measures.

Be patient with security checks. It might seem inconvenient, but they are in place to help you.

Keep it simple and minimise what you carry. Fewer bags to search will speed up entry.

Stay alert and look out for each other. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell security. Don’t leave it to someone else.

Don’t leave bags unattended. Never agree to look after a stranger’s bag, no matter how genuine they seem.

If there is an incident, listen to staff and any announcements.

General Information and Advice:

An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.

Gardaí have and continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the event.

Further information can be found on the European Tour and An Garda Síochána websites

*Additional security arrangements and advice is likely to be issued which will further impact on persons attending the Amgen Irish Open.